Right After Becoming a Trillionaire, Elon Musk "Sold" 17.5 Million Tesla Shares. Here's Why This Isn't a Big Deal.

Key Points

Last week, Elon Musk exercised 304 million Tesla stock options.

His latest transactions increased his ownership stake in Tesla to 19.9%.

To pay the company for the stock he purchased, he used about 17.5 million shares of that same stock.

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Online discussions have been swirling around Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) latest Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, specifically focusing on the company's CEO, newly minted trillionaire Elon Musk. What looks like a substantial action involving his stake in the electric vehicle company has left many investors wondering whether the transaction in question represents a large-scale sale of Tesla stock.

Investors parse every SEC filing for clues about Musk's commitment to Tesla and the company's direction, so his latest transaction raises some natural questions: What exactly took place here, and how should shareholders interpret it?

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Breaking down Elon Musk's latest Tesla deal

On June 16, Musk exercised a set of stock options that were originally granted to him in 2018. He exercised 303,960,630 nonqualified stock options at an exercise price of $23.34 per share. This produced an equal number of shares of Tesla common stock, issued as restricted stock subject to certain vesting criteria under the terms of an implementation agreement from April.

To satisfy the exercise price obligation without using cash or conducting an open-market transaction, Tesla applied a net share settlement. Essentially, the company withheld 17,531,857 shares from the newly issued block.

The footnotes from Musk's Form 4 filing explain that the transaction "did not involve any open-market sales of securities." In other words, no shares changed hands among external buyers. The withholding of shares was simply a method for Musk to offset the money he owed to Tesla for the options he exercised.

Did Elon Musk's Tesla ownership go down?

After subtracting the 17.5 million shares used for net settlement, Musk actually received a net addition of 286.4 million restricted shares. When combined with the 413.1 million shares he already held through the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, his post-transaction ownership reached 699.6 million shares in total.

The math is unambiguous: Musk's economic and voting interest in Tesla actually increased by hundreds of millions of shares. The accompanying beneficial ownership report -- called a Schedule 13G -- confirmed that Musk's ownership stake grew to 19.9% following the transaction.

What was the purpose of this move?

Musk's stock option exercise was far from an isolated or opportunistic sale. The options merely represented part of a performance-vested award that had already met its operational milestones. Exercising them simply converted Musk's paper rights into actual restricted shares under the current implementation framework.

The timing of this deal was important because it coincided with the finalization of some related agreements and the forfeiture of an interim award from earlier this year. This suggests Musk is quite coordinated with broader compensation and governance matters rather than having a desire to reduce his Tesla position.

In short, Musk is not misaligned with Tesla shareholders. His latest financial moves materially added to the skin he has in the game with the carmaker.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.