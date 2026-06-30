Rigetti's Robust Liquidity Strengthens Its Quantum Computing Outlook

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI first-quarter 2026 results reinforced that one of its biggest competitive advantages extends beyond its quantum technology. The company exited the quarter with approximately $569 million in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments while carrying no debt, giving it ample financial flexibility to fund its ambitious technology roadmap.

Rigetti appears well-positioned to continue investing in fabrication, higher-qubit systems and infrastructure without compromising execution when many early-stage quantum computing companies remain heavily dependent on external financing. Management reiterated that capital spending will remain elevated this year as it expands Fab-1 capabilities, adds dilution refrigeration capacity and advances its chiplet-based architecture, investments that are expected to strengthen its long-term competitive position rather than maximize near-term profitability.

More importantly, management made it clear that the company is prioritizing long-term value creation over short-term financial targets. Rigetti remains focused on improving gate fidelity, scaling its modular quantum systems and achieving quantum advantage in roughly three years, supported by disciplined capital allocation and a strong balance sheet.

The company also plans to invest up to $100 million in the United Kingdom to expand its global quantum footprint while continuing to pursue strategic partnerships that accelerate its roadmap. Although quarterly revenues will likely remain uneven given the timing of large system deployments, Rigetti's financial strength provides the runway needed to execute its technology strategy and capitalize on growing commercial opportunities as the quantum computing market matures.

Peers Updates

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi announced the completion of acquiring NHanced Semiconductors, Inc. for a combination of cash and QCi stock valued at $73.1 million, subject to customary adjustments, and up to an additional $72.0 million if certain performance targets are achieved. The acquisition marks an important step in QCi’s transition from research-driven innovation and prototyping to scalable commercial production. By adding semiconductor and nanophotonics fabrication capabilities, advanced packaging expertise and specialized engineering talent, QCi is strengthening its operational capabilities and manufacturing readiness.

IonQ IONQ recently opened a new 22,000-square-foot quantum computing R&D laboratory and semiconductor chip testing facility in Boulder, CO, to support the development of future generations of its trapped-ion quantum computing systems. The facility will enable the company to design, test and refine advanced semiconductor ion-trap chips, with plans to install its first quantum computer later this year. By expanding its presence in Colorado's growing quantum technology ecosystem and leveraging the region's deep-tech talent pool, IONQ aims to accelerate innovation, scale production capabilities and advance its roadmap toward fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 12.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 16.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 11.07, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 71.9% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.