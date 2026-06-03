Rigetti's Quantum Ambitions Face Valuation Risks: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Rigetti Computing RGTI has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of renewed investor enthusiasm surrounding quantum computing. Shares have surged 127.4% over the past year as investors cheered the company's technological progress, growing government support and expanding quantum computing ecosystem. However, despite these developments, commercial adoption remains limited, losses remain elevated and the stock trades at valuation levels that appear difficult to justify based on current fundamentals.

Competition within the quantum computing industry remains intense. IonQ IONQ continues expanding its enterprise and government footprint through its trapped-ion quantum computing platform. D-Wave Quantum QBTS remains focused on commercializing its annealing-based quantum systems and hybrid quantum-classical solutions. Meanwhile, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is pursuing opportunities in photonics-based quantum computing, quantum sensing and cybersecurity applications. While each company is taking a different technological approach, all are competing to establish leadership in what remains an early-stage market.

RGTI Stock’s Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, Rigetti shares have gained 21.3%, reflecting continued investor interest in the quantum computing theme despite volatility across the sector. Among its peers, IONQ has emerged as the strongest performer, surging 59.1%, while QUBT and QBTS have gained 19.4% and 14.3%, respectively.

The broader Zacks Internet Software industry has declined 4.8% over the same period, highlighting RGTI's relative outperformance. However, the stock has lagged the gains posted by IONQ and only modestly outpaced several quantum computing peers, suggesting that investors remain selective as they evaluate the path toward commercial quantum adoption.



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What's Holding Back the RGTI Investment Story?

Commercial Adoption Remains a Major Concern: While Rigetti continues to achieve meaningful technical milestones, the commercial quantum computing market remains in its infancy. During first-quarter 2026, revenues increased to $4.4 million, primarily driven by Novera QPU deliveries and government-related contracts. However, most enterprise customers remain focused on experimentation, research and algorithm development rather than deploying production-scale quantum workloads.

Management acknowledged that meaningful commercial adoption is still several years away, with revenue visibility continuing to depend heavily on the timing of system shipments and government-funded projects. Although interest from industries such as financial services, logistics and materials science continues to grow, the gap between technological progress and large-scale commercialization remains a significant challenge. Meanwhile, operating loss widened to $26 million during the quarter as Rigetti continued investing aggressively in research and development.

RGTI Shares Look Significantly Overvalued: Rigetti stock does not appear cheap, as reflected by its Value Score of F.

The stock currently trades at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 15.31X, substantially above the Zacks Internet Software industry average of 4.81X. Even more striking, Rigetti's price-to-sales ratio stands at 244.16X compared with the industry average of approximately 4.06X.



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Such elevated valuation multiples suggest investors are already pricing in substantial future success, including major technological breakthroughs and eventual large-scale commercialization. While quantum computing undoubtedly represents a significant long-term opportunity, the company's current revenue base remains modest, making the valuation increasingly difficult to support if commercialization timelines slip.

What Supports the Bull Case for RGTI?

Cepheus-1 Launch Strengthens Rigetti's Technology Position: Despite commercialization challenges, Rigetti continues to execute well on the technology front. The company recently launched its 108-qubit Cepheus-1-108Q system, which management believes is one of the most powerful generally available gate-based quantum computers currently on the market.

Built using Rigetti's proprietary chiplet-based architecture, the system currently delivers approximately 99.1% median two-qubit gate fidelity alongside gate speeds of roughly 60 nanoseconds. The launch validates the company's modular scaling strategy and represents an important milestone as Rigetti works toward its long-term goal of achieving quantum advantage within approximately three years.

Government Support Continues to Build: Government agencies and research institutions remain among Rigetti's most important customers. The company continues to benefit from growing demand across national laboratories, universities and quantum computing centers.

In addition, Rigetti recently signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for an award of up to $100 million over three years to support superconducting quantum computing research and development. If finalized, the funding could help accelerate efforts to overcome key scaling challenges while reinforcing Rigetti's strategic position within the U.S. quantum ecosystem. The company also continues to execute on its previously announced $8.4 million C-DAC contract in India, which is expected to be deployed later this year.

Strong Balance Sheet Supports Long-Term Execution: Rigetti exited the first quarter with approximately $569 million in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments and no debt. This substantial liquidity position provides the company with significant flexibility to continue investing in fabrication capabilities, infrastructure, control systems and future generations of quantum hardware.

Management remains committed to scaling its chiplet-based architecture toward systems exceeding 1,000 qubits while improving fidelity and error mitigation capabilities. The company also recently announced plans to invest up to $100 million in the United Kingdom to support future quantum computing development initiatives.

RGTI’s Sales & EPS Picture

In 2026, Rigetti is expected to experience a 257.3% improvement in revenues. On the profitability front, earnings per share are expected to remain negative but increasing 71.9% year over year.



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How to Approach RGTI Stock

Rigetti remains one of the more credible pure-play quantum computing companies, supported by meaningful technology advancements, growing government engagement and a strong balance sheet. The launch of the 108-qubit Cepheus-1 platform, expanding cloud availability and potential access to additional government funding all strengthen the company's long-term outlook.

However, investors must weigh these positives against the realities of the business today. Commercial adoption remains limited; profitability remains elusive, and meaningful revenue scalability is likely still years away. At the same time, the stock trades at valuation multiples that far exceed industry averages following a 127.4% rally over the past year.

Given the stretched valuation, ongoing losses and early-stage nature of the quantum computing market, investors may want to consider taking some profits at current levels. While Rigetti's long-term opportunity remains attractive, the current risk-reward profile appears unfavorable. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), current investors may consider locking in some profits.

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Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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