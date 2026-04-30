Rigetti's Balance Sheet Strength Supports Quantum Growth Path

Rigetti Computing RGTI continues to operate in an early-stage, pre-profit environment, but its balance sheet provides a meaningful cushion to sustain long-term growth initiatives. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, Rigetti reported cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $589.8 million, a sizeable liquidity buffer relative to its still-small revenue base of $7.1 million for the full year. This disparity underscores the company’s current positioning — prioritizing technological advancement and ecosystem development over near-term revenue scale. The strong cash position enables Rigetti to fund ongoing innovation in superconducting qubits, scale its quantum cloud platform and support enterprise collaborations without immediate pressure to raise capital.

The company’s financial flexibility is particularly important given its continued operating losses, with a fourth-quarter operating loss of $22.6 million. The loss reflects sustained investments in research and development, a necessary trade-off in the race toward quantum advantage. Notably, Rigetti maintains a relatively clean balance sheet with limited debt obligations, allowing it to deploy capital efficiently while minimizing financial risk.

While its liquidity position is significantly smaller than some peers, it still provides a solid runway to execute on its roadmap. Going forward, the key will be Rigetti’s ability to convert its technological progress into scalable commercial revenues, which remains central to justifying its current capital-intensive model.

Peers Updates

IonQ IONQ stands out with a significantly stronger balance sheet, underscoring its leadership in financial flexibility within the quantum computing space. As of fourth-quarter 2025, the company held approximately $3.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, with a full-year revenue base of $130 million.

This substantial liquidity provides IonQ with unmatched capacity to fund aggressive research and development, pursue strategic acquisitions and absorb ongoing losses, including an adjusted EBITDA loss of $186.8 million for the year. With no meaningful debt burden, IonQ’s balance sheet remains heavily asset-driven, positioning it to extend its technological lead while navigating the long commercialization cycle inherent to quantum computing.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS presents a relatively balanced, though still capital-intensive, financial profile. The company ended fourth-quarter 2025 with approximately $884.5 million in cash and securities, offering a solid liquidity cushion against its ongoing losses, including a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $71.8 million.

While D-Wave’s revenue base of around $24.6 million is higher than Rigetti’s, reflecting its earlier push toward commercialization, its balance sheet strength remains notably below that of IonQ. Nonetheless, the company’s liquidity position supports continued investment in its annealing quantum systems and cloud offerings, while providing sufficient runway to bridge the gap toward more consistent revenue generation.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 27.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 10.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 9.78, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 73.4% improvement from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.