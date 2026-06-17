Rigetti Stock Tumbles 9% as Quantinuum's IPO Grabs Investor Focus

Rigetti Computing RGTI shares tumbled nearly 9% on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to Quantinuum's QNT blockbuster Nasdaq debut. The quantum computing company raised about $1.68 billion in an upsized initial public offering (IPO) and debuted with an approximate valuation of $15 billion, instantly becoming the largest publicly traded pure-play quantum computing company. The listing has effectively reset valuation expectations across the quantum sector and introduced a new benchmark for investors assessing competitive positioning among companies such as Rigetti, IonQ IONQ and D-Wave Quantum QBTS.

However, per a Reuters article, Quantinuum's lofty valuation comes with its own set of questions. Japan's RIKEN research institute accounted for roughly 60% of the QNT's 2025 total revenues of about $30.9 million, highlighting the industry's continued reliance on government and research spending. QNT also posted a net loss of nearly $193 million in 2025. As a result, investors may increasingly compare the growth trajectories, technological roadmaps and commercialization prospects of publicly traded quantum companies rather than simply rewarding pure quantum exposure. For Rigetti, this comparison could cut both ways. Quantinuum's trapped-ion architecture is widely viewed as a leader in fidelity and error correction, but Rigetti continues to emphasize the speed and scalability advantages of its superconducting, chiplet-based approach.

Rigetti's recent execution has been improving. The company delivered first-quarter 2026 revenues of $4.4 million, up nearly 199% year over year, driven by Novera QPU deliveries and government projects, while ending the quarter with approximately $569 million in cash and no debt. Management also highlighted the general availability of its 108-qubit Cepheus-1 system across Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services, Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum and qBraid and reiterated its goal of reaching quantum advantage within roughly three years through a 1,000-plus-qubit, high-fidelity architecture.

Thus, the selloff in Rigetti appears to reflect capital rotation and a broader reassessment of relative value rather than any deterioration in the company's fundamentals.

Peers Updates

The ripple effects of Quantinuum's blockbuster IPO extended beyond Rigetti, with IONQ and QBTS also tumbling in Tuesday's trading session. The selloff suggests that investors are reassessing valuations across the quantum computing space following the emergence of a new $15 billion pure-play competitor.

Quantinuum's listing has not only diverted speculative capital toward the newly public company but also intensified comparisons of technological capabilities, commercialization strategies and paths to profitability among quantum players. For IonQ and D-Wave, whose shares have rallied sharply over the past year, the IPO may have triggered profit-taking and a broader sector-wide repricing as investors recalibrate expectations for the rapidly evolving quantum computing market.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 6.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 11.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 11.75, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 70.3% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.