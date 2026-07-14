Is Rigetti Stock a Buy or Hold Following the Quantinuum IPO?

Rigetti Computing RGTI is likely to benefit following Quantinuum's QNT long-awaited IPO, which has reignited investor enthusiasm for quantum computing and put the spotlight back on one of the market's most speculative but potentially transformative technologies. The listing has fueled optimism that growing investor interest, fresh capital and a maturing ecosystem could accelerate the commercialization of quantum computing. Against this backdrop, pure-play quantum stocks, including Rigetti, IonQ IONQ, D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, are once again attracting heightened attention from growth investors looking to capitalize on the industry's long-term potential.

Among them, Rigetti stands out for its recent technology milestones, including the launch of its 108-qubit Cepheus-1 system, a debt-free balance sheet and an ambitious roadmap toward quantum advantage. Yet, despite these positives, the company's commercial business remains in its early stages, losses continue to mount and its valuation already reflects lofty expectations. With QNT's IPO injecting fresh optimism into the sector, investors face a key question: Does the industry's newest catalyst strengthen Rigetti's investment case, or has the stock once again run ahead of its fundamentals?

RGTI Stock’s Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, Rigetti shares have plunged 30.7%, reflecting the sharp volatility that has persisted across the quantum computing sector despite renewed investor optimism. Among its peers, IONQ has emerged as the clear outperformer, gaining 13.4%, while QUBT and QBTS have lost 22.1% and 28.7%, respectively.

The broader Zacks Internet Software industry has slipped 4.7% over the same period, significantly outperforming the quantum computing group. Among the four major pure-play quantum companies, Rigetti has been the weakest performer, underscoring investor caution as the company continues to navigate limited commercial adoption, ongoing losses and a premium valuation.



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What’s Supporting the Bull Case for RGTI?

Growing Quantum Ecosystem Could Expand Rigetti's Addressable Market: Quantinuum's IPO has renewed investor attention on quantum computing, highlighting growing confidence in the industry's long-term commercial potential. While the listing does not directly change Rigetti's fundamentals, it reinforces the view that quantum computing is evolving from a research-driven field into an investable technology segment. A broader ecosystem with better funding could accelerate software development, customer awareness and enterprise experimentation across the industry.

For Rigetti, this expanding ecosystem may create indirect tailwinds by increasing demand for cloud-based quantum access, hybrid computing solutions and quantum hardware. As more organizations begin exploring practical quantum applications, companies with commercially available systems and established cloud partnerships could be well-positioned to benefit.

Rigetti's Commercial Footprint Continues to Expand: Rigetti is gradually broadening its commercial presence beyond research laboratories through a combination of cloud availability and on-premises system deployments. Its quantum systems are accessible through Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services, Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum and qBraid, giving researchers and enterprise customers multiple ways to evaluate the company's technology. Management also expects additional revenue recognition from previously announced Novera system shipments and the C-DAC deployment later this year.

Although commercial revenues remain relatively small, expanding customer access strengthens Rigetti's ability to build long-term relationships with enterprise users before large-scale quantum adoption materializes.

Roadmap Execution Remains on Track: Rigetti continues to make steady progress toward its long-term objective of achieving quantum advantage. Management reiterated its goal of reaching approximately 1,000 qubits with 99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity within about three years while continuing to improve system performance through higher fidelities, faster gates and chiplet-based scaling. The company also expects to introduce higher-fidelity 108-qubit systems and larger processors as the year progresses.

While execution risks remain significant, Rigetti has largely delivered against the milestones outlined in its roadmap so far. Continued progress on scaling and performance could strengthen its competitive position as the race toward commercially viable quantum computing intensifies.

What's Holding Back the RGTI Investment Story?

Revenue Growth Remains Dependent on Government Contracts: Despite its technological progress, Rigetti's business model remains heavily reliant on government-funded projects and quantum system deliveries rather than recurring commercial demand. First-quarter 2026 revenues climbed to $4.4 million, driven primarily by Novera QPU shipments and research-related contracts. However, enterprise adoption remains limited as most customers continue using quantum systems for research, proof-of-concept projects and algorithm development rather than mission-critical workloads.

Management continues to position quantum computing as a long-term opportunity, with broader commercialization still several years away. While customer interest across industries such as financial services, logistics and materials science is increasing, meaningful revenue growth will likely remain uneven as it depends on the timing of large system deployments and government awards. Meanwhile, Rigetti reported an operating loss of $26 million in the quarter, reflecting continued investment in research and development to advance its technology roadmap.

RGTI’s Shares Look Overvalued

Rigetti stock is not so cheap, as suggested by the Value Score of F.

Rigetti is currently trading at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 8.75X, which is higher than the industry average of 4.88X.



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RGTI’s Sales & EPS Picture

In 2026, Rigetti is expected to experience a 257.3% improvement in revenues. On the profitability front, earnings per share are expected to remain negative but increasing 71.9% year over year.



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How to Approach RGTI Stock

Rigetti remains one of the more compelling pure-play quantum computing companies, backed by a differentiated superconducting architecture, an expanding commercial ecosystem and a solid liquidity position. The company's progress on its technology roadmap, growing cloud accessibility and increasing enterprise engagement position it well to capitalize on the long-term evolution of the quantum computing market.

That said, the investment case is not without risks. Commercial adoption remains in its early stages, profitability continues to be several years away and revenue growth remains heavily influenced by the timing of large system deployments and government contracts. While Quantinuum's IPO has renewed optimism for the broader quantum sector, it does not materially change Rigetti's near-term fundamentals. Following its recent valuation reset, the stock appears more reasonably priced than before, but investors may still want to wait for stronger evidence of commercial traction before becoming more constructive.

With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), existing investors may consider maintaining their positions while monitoring the company's execution against its commercialization roadmap and upcoming technology milestones.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantinuum Inc. (QNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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