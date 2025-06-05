Rigetti Rides Quantum Momentum: Will Strategic Deals Boost Growth?

Rigetti Computing RGTI marked a significant milestone in February by entering a strategic collaboration with Quanta Computer, a global leader in electronics manufacturing. This agreement reflects a long-term commitment to advancing quantum computing technologies through a combination of financial backing, technological integration, and strategic deployment. Quanta has committed to a $35 million equity investment in Rigetti as part of the deal, signaling strong confidence in the company’s quantum roadmap. Over the next five years, both companies plan to contribute more than $100 million each toward joint development initiatives. The collaboration aims to accelerate the commercialization of superconducting quantum processors, with an emphasis on building scalable, fault-tolerant systems that can be deployed across academic, enterprise, and government sectors.

Beyond financial support, this partnership opens the door for Rigetti to leverage Quanta’s manufacturing scale, global reach, and operational infrastructure. For Rigetti, aligning with a hardware manufacturing powerhouse is critical to transitioning from research-stage prototypes to commercially viable quantum computing systems. The alliance is expected to focus on producing and distributing Rigetti’s advanced quantum processing units, integrating them into broader computing frameworks, and advancing applications across logistics, pharmaceuticals, and machine learning. The timing of the partnership is strategic, coming on the heels of Rigetti’s Ankaa-3 launch, an 84-qubit system boasting a 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity. This positions the company to move quickly toward meaningful real-world deployment, solidifying its place in the emerging quantum computing economy.

Peer Companies Embrace Strategic Partnerships

In February, IonQ IONQ, another leader in quantum computing, partnered with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to bring quantum computing solutions to the government and defense sectors. This collaboration aims to co-develop and market advanced quantum processing and networking applications, addressing high-impact use cases such as quantum AI extensions and resource optimization.

Similarly, in January, D-Wave Quantum QBTS announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., a prominent provider of IT solutions for government entities. This collaboration is intended to bring D-Wave’s quantum computing technologies to public sector organizations through Carahsoft’s reseller network and multiple procurement platforms.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 22.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s growth of 10.5%.



From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 16.38, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

