Rigetti Gains 44% in 1 Month: Is Investor Sentiment Starting to Shift?

Rigetti Computing RGTI has surged nearly 44% over the past month, buoyed by a significant technical milestone announced on July 16. The company achieved 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity on its new modular 36-qubit system, marking a two-times improvement over its prior best. The system, built from four tiled 9-qubit “chiplets,” showcases Rigetti’s proprietary modular architecture — a key step toward launching a 100+ qubit chiplet-based system by late 2025. The 36-qubit system is set to go live on Aug. 15, reinforcing Rigetti’s positioning as a serious full-stack quantum hardware innovator.

What makes Rigetti’s approach stand out is its vertically integrated model, encompassing in-house chip fabrication, modular hardware, and cloud access via QCS (Quantum Cloud Services). Unlike peers that rely on third-party infrastructure, Rigetti builds its stack end-to-end, a setup that could enable faster iteration and tighter quality control. This integration also positions the company to better align hardware and software development cycles. While Rigetti’s revenue base remains relatively small and concentrated in research and government contracts, its consistent technical progress and clear product roadmap are beginning to register with investors looking for long-term potential.

Peers Updates

By contrast,Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock has lost 3.2% over the same period. The company, initially focused on quantum encryption, has since expanded into broader cybersecurity offerings. It continues to pursue government and defense-related engagements, including collaborations with UK-based defense agencies. However, its evolving business model and shift away from pure-play quantum narratives have led to mixed investor sentiment, as the market assesses its long-term role and differentiation within the broader quantum and cybersecurity landscape.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is up approximately 1% over the past month. The company focuses on software-driven quantum and AI solutions, offering platforms like Qatalyst, which aims to simplify quantum optimization through a hardware-agnostic interface. It also recently introduced Dirac, a system designed to support entropy-based quantum processing without the need for cryogenic infrastructure. QUBT is targeting enterprise and cloud-based use cases as it works to expand its footprint in the emerging quantum software space.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have gained 4.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 17.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 22.36, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.