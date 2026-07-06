Rigetti Expands Quantum Reach Beyond the Race for More Qubits

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI first-quarter 2026 results suggest that the company is quietly shifting the conversation from building better quantum hardware to making it easier for customers to use it. The company's new 108-qubit Cepheus-1 system is now generally available through Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services, Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum and qBraid, significantly expanding customer access.

Management believes the 108-qubit Cepheus-1 system is one of the world's most powerful commercially available gate-based quantum computers and the largest modular quantum system on the market. At the same time, Rigetti continues to grow its on-premise business through Novera QPU sales and government contracts, creating multiple channels for adoption rather than relying solely on cloud usage.

From an investor's perspective, the expanding distribution ecosystem could prove as important as future technology milestones. By placing its systems across leading cloud platforms while securing on-premise deployments with research institutions and national laboratories, Rigetti is increasing customer engagement well before quantum computing reaches widespread commercial adoption.

Management expects commercial interest from industries such as financial services, logistics and materials science to accelerate as system fidelity improves and the company advances toward its quantum advantage target over the next three years. Backed by a debt-free balance sheet and roughly $569 million in cash, Rigetti appears well-positioned to continue investing aggressively in scaling its technology while broadening its customer footprint.

Peers Updates

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi announced the completion of acquiring NHanced Semiconductors, Inc. for a combination of cash and QCi stock valued at $73.1 million, subject to customary adjustments, and up to an additional $72.0 million if certain performance targets are achieved.

The acquisition marks an important step in QCi’s transition from research-driven innovation and prototyping to scalable commercial production. By adding semiconductor and nanophotonics fabrication capabilities, advanced packaging expertise and specialized engineering talent, QCi is strengthening its operational capabilities and manufacturing readiness.

IonQ IONQ recently unveiled Clavis XG Multiplex, a new addition to its Clavis XG Quantum Key Distribution portfolio, designed to make quantum security even more practical and deployable across metropolitan fiber networks. The Clavis XG product line stands out for its enterprise-grade network integration, offering benefits in form factor and maintenance to configuration and management. IonQ also recently opened a new laboratory suite in Boulder, CO, to support quantum computing R&D and semiconductor chip testing facilities.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 19% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 9.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 10.22, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 71.9% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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