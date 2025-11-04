Is Rigetti Entering a Turning Point as Partnerships and Demand Rise?

Rigetti Computing RGTI appears to be building tangible momentum as growing interest in hybrid quantum-classical platforms drives stronger inbound demand across government, research, and commercial pipelines. The company has been increasingly spotlighted as enterprises experiment with quantum-AI workflows to tackle optimization and simulation workloads. A key catalyst is Rigetti’s recent alignment with NVIDIA’s NVQLink initiative, which enables a more seamless bridge between quantum processors and NVIDIA’s GPU infrastructure, supporting faster model development and greater scalability. By positioning its systems within a broader accelerated-computing ecosystem, Rigetti is addressing a long-standing adoption hurdle: the lack of integrated workflows that allow developers to test, iterate and deploy applications meaningfully.

The company recently reported two standout orders for its 9-qubit Novera systems, one going to an Asian tech manufacturer and another to a U.S. applied-physics start-up, together totaling approximately $5.7 million, with delivery scheduled for the first half of 2026. At the same time, Rigetti has secured a three-year, $5.8 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop superconducting quantum-networking technologies in partnership with Dutch startup QphoX, which bridges microwave-to-optical transducers for long-range quantum connectivity. These demand signals are rising commercial interest in on-premises quantum systems and increasing government-funded commitment to next-gen quantum infrastructure.

Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2025 results, Rigetti is slated to report on Nov.10. Investors should focus on three key items: revenue trends, gross-margin evolution and forward commentary on system shipments, chiplet scaling and roadmap delivery.

Peers Updates

D-Wave Quantum QBTS has moved its new Advantage2 annealing platform out of preview and into full commercial release, marking a meaningful step forward in its go-to-market progress. The system features an architecture with more than 4,400 qubits, improved connectivity, greater coherence and a higher energy scale. It is now available to enterprise and research users in over 40 countries through the Leap cloud platform. Alongside this rollout, the company is enhancing its hybrid toolsets that pair quantum annealing with classical computing, aiming to drive broader adoption across logistics, AI-driven optimization, and financial modeling use cases.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shipped its first commercial entangled-photon source to a major research institution in South Korea, marking the commercial debut of its telecom C-band-compatible photonic system designed for quantum networking and secure communications. At the same time, the company is ramping up its photonic foundry operations in Tempe, AZ, and extending into quantum sensing and cybersecurity markets through early customer engagements. Though revenues remain early stage, these steps reflect QCi’s transition from pure R&D toward scaled-product commercialization.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have gained 156.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 14.6%.



From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 22.92, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

