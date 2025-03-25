Rigetti Computing's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RGTI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Rigetti Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $156,751, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $304,044.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $20.0 for Rigetti Computing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rigetti Computing options trades today is 2245.43 with a total volume of 8,314.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rigetti Computing's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $1.06 $0.9 $1.0 $10.00 $52.0K 978 822 RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $11.00 $44.5K 603 336 RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $11.00 $41.9K 603 461 RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.15 $5.50 $41.5K 1.1K 103 RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.22 $1.11 $1.11 $10.00 $35.5K 978 1.2K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rigetti Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now? With a volume of 29,757,972, the price of RGTI is down -2.45% at $9.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $14. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

