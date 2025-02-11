Rigetti Computing's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RGTI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Rigetti Computing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,458,860, and 17 are calls, amounting to $735,247.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $6.0 and $17.0 for Rigetti Computing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rigetti Computing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rigetti Computing's whale activity within a strike price range from $6.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.0 $1.9 $2.0 $11.00 $390.8K 7.8K 4.0K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.05 $1.95 $2.05 $11.00 $205.0K 7.8K 6.0K RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $6.00 $198.1K 561 2.0K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.0 $1.95 $2.0 $11.00 $152.4K 7.8K 4.8K RGTI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.3 $17.00 $102.2K 760 142

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rigetti Computing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Rigetti Computing Currently trading with a volume of 55,044,663, the RGTI's price is up by 0.73%, now at $12.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Rigetti Computing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $8.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Rigetti Computing with a target price of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rigetti Computing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.