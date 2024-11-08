News & Insights

Rigetti Computing’s General Counsel Rick Danis Resigns

November 08, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rick Danis, the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Rigetti Computing, Inc., has announced his resignation effective November 30, 2024, but will continue to provide consulting services until March 31, 2025. During this transition period, his stock options will continue to vest, and he will be eligible for a pro-rated executive performance bonus for 2024. The transition agreement allows for termination or extension with mutual consent.

