News & Insights

Stocks

Rigetti Computing Secures $100M for Quantum Advancements

November 25, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rigetti Computing ( (RGTI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rigetti Computing has successfully raised $100 million through its ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, bolstering its pursuit of advancements in quantum computing. This capital will support their strategic initiatives in superconducting quantum technology, including improving qubit gate fidelity and scaling systems. Rigetti, known for its fast gate speeds, continues to attract interest from various sectors and believes its financial resources will sustain operations through 2026.

See more insights into RGTI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.