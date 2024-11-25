Rigetti Computing Secures $100M for Quantum Advancements

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rigetti Computing has successfully raised $100 million through its ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, bolstering its pursuit of advancements in quantum computing. This capital will support their strategic initiatives in superconducting quantum technology, including improving qubit gate fidelity and scaling systems. Rigetti, known for its fast gate speeds, continues to attract interest from various sectors and believes its financial resources will sustain operations through 2026.

