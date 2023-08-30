Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Price Target Increased by 250.00% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an increase of 250.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigetti Computing. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGTI is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.56% to 42,932K shares. The put/call ratio of RGTI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 21,582K shares representing 16.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EDBI Pte holds 4,285K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,947K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QTUM - Defiance Quantum ETF holds 1,944K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 22.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 49.10% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,944K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 22.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 113.86% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.