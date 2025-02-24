Rigetti Computing to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on March 5, 2025

Rigetti Computing will release Q4 2024 results on March 5, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Rigetti Computing, Inc. has announced it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, after the market closes. Following the results announcement, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial outcomes and provide a business operations update. Interested participants can access the call through a provided webcast link and must register to obtain dial-in information. Rigetti, a leader in hybrid quantum-classical computing, has been offering quantum computing services since 2017 and continues to innovate with on-premises systems and proprietary technology to integrate quantum solutions with cloud services. For further details, the public is directed to the company's investor relations website.

Potential Positives

Rigetti Computing is set to release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to stakeholder communications.

The company will host a conference call to discuss financial outcomes and business operations, allowing for direct interaction with investors and analysts.

Rigetti’s technological advancements, including the introduction and service of various quantum computing systems, highlight its position as an industry leader in quantum computing.

The capability of in-house chip manufacturing at Fab-1 reinforces Rigetti’s commitment to innovation and operational efficiency in the quantum computing sector.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of quarterly results may indicate a lack of timely communication regarding financial health, which could raise concerns among investors.

Details regarding upcoming results and conference call do not disclose any projections or expectations, leaving investors in the dark about company performance.

Future hardware and service offerings are not mentioned, which may suggest stagnation or a lack of innovation in the product pipeline.

FAQ

When will Rigetti release its fourth quarter 2024 results?

Rigetti will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on March 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Rigetti conference call?

The conference call will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 5, 2025.

How can I access the Rigetti conference call webcast?

You can listen to the webcast by visiting the provided Webcast Link or the Investor Relations website.

Is registration required to join the live call?

Yes, you must register using the Live Call Participant Link to receive dial-in details and a unique PIN.

What is Rigetti's focus in quantum computing?

Rigetti is a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing and offers full-stack quantum computing solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE PARTNERS X L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,666,993 shares for an estimated $4,121,117 .

. MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $2,253,750 .

. DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 89,846 shares for an estimated $144,661 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $78,000

HELENE GAIL SANDFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,362 shares for an estimated $52,795 .

. ALISSA FITZGERALD sold 17,294 shares for an estimated $13,835

RICHARD DANIS (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC.) sold 5,982 shares for an estimated $9,272

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2024 results on March 5, 2025 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its business operations at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.





Key details regarding the call are as follows:







Call Date:



Wednesday, March 5, 2025







Call Time:



5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT







Webcast Link:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5jaikwa8/











Live Call Participant Link:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc3642ee5e70e4bea9d3311a88c4e128a











Webcast Instructions







You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at





https://investors.rigetti.com/





. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations following the conclusion of the call for one year.







Live Call Participant Instructions







To participate in the live call, you must register using the “Live Call Participant Link” above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.







About Rigetti







Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera™ QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at





www.rigetti.com





.







Rigetti Computing Media Contact:











press@rigetti.com











Rigetti Computing Investor Relations Contact:











IR@Rigetti.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.