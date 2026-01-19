Rigetti Computing: Quantum Leader or Overhyped Stock?

Key Points

Rigetti Computing stock has risen more than 180% over the past year.

While Rigetti's valuation has soared, its sales have actually declined.

Investors could have better options in the quantum computing space.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is one of the hottest names in the quantum computing category, and the pure-play quantum-tech specialist's stock has been on an incredible winning streak. Thanks to progression for its tech, a $5.8 million research contract with the U.S. Air Force, a partnership with Nvidia, and other developments, the company's share price has rocketed 184% higher over the last year of trading.

Rigetti now has a market capitalization of roughly $8.4 billion and is valued at approximately 409 times this year's expected sales. Is the company a quantum computing leader capable of delivering more huge returns, or has the stock become overhyped?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Can Rigetti be one of quantum computing's biggest winners?

While Rigetti's stock has been red hot over the last year, business performance has been less encouraging along some key lines. In last year's third quarter, the company posted sales of roughly $1.95 million -- down from revenue of roughly $2.38 million in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, combined sales across last year's first three quarters came in at $5.22 million -- down from $8.52 million across the same stretch in 2024.

As a young company in a nascent tech category, Rigetti's recent sales performance shouldn't be taken as a make-or-break indicator for its long-term outlook. Some potential customers likely opted to hold off on purchasing until the company launched systems with more qubits. On the other hand, hype surrounding the stock seems to be overdone when compared to recent developments for the underlying business.

For investors looking for exposure to the quantum computing space, I think that there are better plays available. In the pure-play quantum category, D-Wave Quantum's quantum-annealing approach could deliver substantially better near-term commercialization opportunities, and investments in more complex technological approaches could pay off over the long term. Meanwhile, Alphabet stands out as a diversified tech giant that has ways to win in quantum and much less downside risk due to the strengths of its core businesses.

Should you buy stock in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.