Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) shareholders are up 27% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

This week we saw the Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) share price climb by 27%. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. To wit, the stock has dropped 80% over the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that Rigetti Computing didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Rigetti Computing grew its revenue by 39% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 80% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Rigetti Computing will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Rigetti Computing shareholders are down 80% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 23%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 51%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Rigetti Computing you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

