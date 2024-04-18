Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) reached $1.17, with a -0.85% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 30.99% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.08, showcasing a 57.89% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Rigetti Computing, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

