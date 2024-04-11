Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) ended the recent trading session at $1.25, demonstrating a -0.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 38.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 57.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.71% higher. As of now, Rigetti Computing, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

