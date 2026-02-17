Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $15.59, marking a -3.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

The stock of company has fallen by 37.2% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.67 million, showing a 17.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.68 per share and revenue of $7.89 million, which would represent changes of -88.89% and -26.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Rigetti Computing, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

