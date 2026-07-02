Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Stock Moves -3.85%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $17.96, marking a -3.85% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 22.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.91 million, up 173% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.18 per share and a revenue of $25.32 million, signifying shifts of +71.88% and +257.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Rigetti Computing, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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