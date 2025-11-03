Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $39.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -11.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.51% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 10, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 37.5% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.39 million, reflecting a 0.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $8.67 million, which would represent changes of +75% and -19.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Rigetti Computing, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

