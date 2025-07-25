Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $15.44, marking a -3.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

The company's stock has climbed by 43.56% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.06, showcasing a 14.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.91 million, indicating a 38.19% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $8.78 million, which would represent changes of +86.11% and -18.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.92% upward. Right now, Rigetti Computing, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

