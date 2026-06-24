Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $19.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.43%.

The stock of company has fallen by 15.1% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rigetti Computing, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.03, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.91 million, reflecting a 173% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and a revenue of $25.32 million, representing changes of +71.88% and +257.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Rigetti Computing, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.