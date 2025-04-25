Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $9.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.26%.

The the stock of company has risen by 9.8% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Rigetti Computing, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.29%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.46 million, indicating a 19.34% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

RGTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $14.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.44% and +34.57%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Rigetti Computing, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

