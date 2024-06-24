Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) standing at $0.96, reflecting a +1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.09%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 10.93% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 53.85% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Rigetti Computing, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.