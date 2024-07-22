Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) standing at $1.05, reflecting a +0.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Rigetti Computing, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.85%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Rigetti Computing, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.