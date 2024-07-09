Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed the latest trading day at $1.04, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 53.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Rigetti Computing, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

