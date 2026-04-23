Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $16.86, marking a -8.27% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.

The company's stock has climbed by 21.4% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Rigetti Computing, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.25 million, up 120.75% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $24.66 million, indicating changes of +75% and +247.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.71% increase. Rigetti Computing, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.