Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $15.41, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.12% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 37.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.25 million, indicating a 120.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $25.14 million, indicating changes of +73.44% and +254.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% higher within the past month. Rigetti Computing, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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