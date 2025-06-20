Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $11.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.11% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.91 million, indicating a 38.19% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $8.78 million, signifying shifts of +86.11% and -18.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Rigetti Computing, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RGTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

