Rigetti Computing Up 14% Post Q4 Earnings: Is the Stock a Buy?

Rigetti Computing RGTI shares have appreciated 14.3% since it reported fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 5.



RGTI’s revenues declined 32.6% year over year to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.25%.



The decline in revenues can be attributed to the challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and intense competition in the rapidly evolving and highly competitive quantum computing market, which have negatively impacted the company’s top-line growth.



However, RGTI’s expanding clientele and growing influence in quantum computing are expected to benefit the company over the long term.

Rigetti Computing’s Quantum Advancements Boost Market Position

RGTI’s expanding portfolio in the quantum computing space has been a key catalyst. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Rigetti launched the Ankaa-3, an 84-qubit quantum system with a major hardware redesign.



This system achieved significant performance milestones, including reducing error rates and achieving a 99.0% median fidelity in two-qubit gate fidelity. These improvements enhance the capabilities of Rigetti Computing’s quantum systems.



Further strengthening its position in the quantum ecosystem, Rigetti Computing’s collaboration with Quantum Elements and Qruise in the fourth quarter of 2024 led to the automation of quantum processing unit calibration using AI. This collaboration showcased the growing potential of artificial intelligence in quantum computing, enhancing Rigetti Computing’s ability to optimize its quantum systems and solidifying its leadership in the field.



In the fourth quarter, Rigetti Computing successfully sold its Novera QPU to Montana State University (“MSU”) and the UK government. The MSU QPU will support quantum research and workforce development, while the UK government sale further strengthens Rigetti Computing’s presence in the global quantum market.



As the quantum computing market continues to evolve, RGTI is poised to benefit from its growth. Per a Grand View Research report, the global quantum computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2030.

Rigetti’s Prospects Benefit From Strong Partner Base

RGTI’s expanding clientele underscores its growing influence in the quantum computing space, positioning the company as a key player in this rapidly evolving industry.



In February 2025, Rigetti Computing announced a strategic collaboration with Quanta Computer to advance superconducting quantum computing. Both companies committed over $100 million each over five years, leveraging their strengths to accelerate development and commercialization.

Additionally, Quanta will invest $35 million in Rigetti Computing through a share purchase, pending regulatory approval. This partnership aims to capitalize on the rapid growth of the quantum computing industry, projected to reach $1-2 billion annually by 2030.

RGTI’s Earnings Estimate Shows Upward Trend

RGTI’s advancements in the quantum computing space are continuously benefiting the company’s top-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is currently pegged at $14.50 million, indicating an increase of 34.38% year over year.



The consensus mark for 2025 loss per share is pegged at 24 cents, which has reduced 14.29% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 33.33%.



RGTI Shares Outperform Sector, Industry

Rigetti Computing’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and its industry peers, which include Affirm AFRM, nCino NCNO and Atlassian TEAM, in the year-to-date period.

RGTI stock has surged 9.6% over the trailing three-month period, while AFRM and TEAM shares have plunged 33.2% and 20.4%, respectively. NCNO shares have lost 18.2% during the same period. The broader sector declined 8.9% over the same timeframe.



RGTI has also outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry, which has plunged 5.8% over the trailing three-month period.

RGTI Shares Overvalued

RGTI stock is not so cheap, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, RGTI is trading at 95.3X, higher than the sector’s 5.97X.

Conclusion

Despite stretched valuation and stiff competition, RGTI remains a compelling investment opportunity due to its strong growth potential and expanding presence in the quantum computing market.



RGTI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

