Rigel (RIGL) Q2 Revenue Jumps 176%

Key Points Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) delivered much higher GAAP revenue and profits than analysts expected for Q2 2025, boosted by both strong product sales and non-cash collaboration revenue.

Net product sales rose 76%, with all three marketed drugs posting year-over-year GAAP net product sales growth and a major revenue lift from a Lilly collaboration, specifically $40.0 million in non-cash contract revenue.

Rigel raised its full-year revenue guidance to approximately $270 to $280 million for 2025, up from the previous range of $200 to $210 million, projecting continued profitability while investing in new clinical programs.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL), a biopharmaceutical company known for developing and selling treatments for cancer and rare blood disorders, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The most significant takeaway from the earnings release was that GAAP revenue and net income far exceeded Wall Street estimates. Revenue (GAAP) reached $101.7 million, beating the $88.95 million GAAP consensus, while earnings per share (EPS, GAAP) came in at $3.28 compared to the expected $2.58. These numbers show a strong improvement over last year’s quarter, as reported on a GAAP basis, with a steep jump in both sales and earnings (GAAP). The results reflect robust demand for Rigel's approved treatments and a key one-time spike in collaboration revenue (GAAP), making for an exceptional quarter overall.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $3.28 $2.58 ($0.06) n/m Revenue (GAAP) $101.7 million $88.95 million $36.8 million 176.4 % Net Product Sales $58.9 million $33.5 million 76.0 % Contract Revenue from Collaborations $42.7 million N/A N/A Net Income (GAAP) $59.6 million ($1.0 million) n/m

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Rigel Pharmaceuticals focuses on discovering, developing, and bringing to market new therapies for cancer and rare blood disorders. Its main revenue comes from selling its three U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs: TAVALISSE (a tablet for chronic immune thrombocytopenia, a bleeding disorder), REZLIDHIA (a capsule for a rare form of leukemia called IDH1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia), and GAVRETO (a capsule for RET fusion-positive lung and thyroid cancers).

Sales momentum in these core products is critical to Rigel’s continued success, supported by efforts to expand internationally and deepen partnerships. The company’s growth strategy also depends on its ability to advance new drug candidates from clinical trials into full-scale commercialization. Success depends on navigating the complex regulatory environment and maintaining product differentiation in competitive specialty markets.

Quarter Highlights: Financial Results and Business Drivers

The quarter marked a sharp step up in financial performance for Rigel, as evidenced by GAAP results, with total revenue of $101.7 million compared to $36.8 million in Q2 2024. Total revenue was $101.7 million, compared to $36.8 million in the same period of 2024. This beat analyst expectations by 14.3% (GAAP). Net income (GAAP) hit $59.6 million, a reversal from a $1.0 million net loss a year ago. The steep rise in revenue was powered by two main factors: surging commercial sales of FDA-approved products and a substantial non-cash revenue boost from Rigel’s collaboration with Eli Lilly. The $42.7 million in contract revenue, which jumped more than tenfold from a year ago, included a $40.0 million non-cash item due to a strategic decision not to co-fund further development of one Lilly-partnered compound.

Product sales (GAAP) continued their upward momentum. TAVALISSE, the company's top seller in the immune disorder space, generated $40.1 million in GAAP net product sales, growing 52%. GAVRETO, a cancer drug that Rigel began selling in June 2024, brought in $11.8 million in GAAP net product sales, up from $1.9 million in Q2 2024. REZLIDHIA, the leukemia therapy, posted $7.0 million in GAAP net product sales, up 36%. Each product saw gains, and the addition of GAVRETO gave Rigel a more diversified revenue stream within specialty oncology and hematology.

Rigel’s costs (GAAP) rose, but at a slower pace than revenue. Total costs and expenses increased 11.5% year over year to $40.6 million, reflecting the expansion of sales operations and further research and development investment. The result was a sharp lift in profitability and a solid cash buildup. Cash holdings stood at $108.4 million at June 30, 2025, up from $77.3 million at December 31, 2024 (prior year-end).

The quarter also included a one-off event—$40.0 million in non-cash contract revenue related to Rigel’s agreement with Lilly—that shaped headline numbers. Rigel’s decision to forgo deeper participation in the Lilly-partnered ocadusertib program freed it from future spending commitments, releasing a $40.0 million liability and producing a large non-cash revenue benefit. While the event gave a major boost to quarterly net income, it’s not expected to recur, and future periods should not be expected to see similar one-off revenue lifts from this source. Rigel remains entitled to milestone and royalty payments from the Lilly program, but will not share directly in future development spending.

The company did not announce or change any dividend during the period. RIGL does not currently pay a dividend.

Rigel continued to advance drug development efforts alongside its commercial push. Its most prominent pipeline asset, R289, is an oral investigational drug targeting IRAK1 and IRAK4 proteins for patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood disorder with limited treatments. R289 recently completed Phase 1b dose-escalation in July 2025, with results expected later in 2025 and a dose-expansion study set to begin soon. The drug has Fast Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA.

Other pipeline efforts include studies evaluating new uses for olutasidenib (REZLIDHIA) in cancers such as recurrent glioma -- a type of brain tumor. Rigel is working with research groups and major academic centers to advance these projects. New data on its marketed products and pipeline candidates was presented at major scientific meetings, underlining Rigel's continued effort to remain at the forefront of specialty cancer and rare disease innovation.

Rigel’s partnerships extend globally, with established relationships in place for international launches and drug development. In July 2025, its partner JW Pharmaceutical launched TAVALISSE in South Korea, increasing Rigel’s global footprint. Agreements remain in force with Kissei and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for olutasidenib expansion. The overall partnership strategy remains central, both for leveraging external resources and opening up new markets.

On the competitive and regulatory front, Rigel’s drugs are marketed in fields with many rivals, but it benefits from exclusivity periods tied to orphan drug status, as well as ongoing patent protection—especially for TAVALISSE. No new generic entry is expected until at least Q2 2032, following a recent settlement with Annora Pharma over patent litigation.

Outlook and Key Watch Points

The company sharply revised its FY2025 outlook in response to the Q2 results, increasing total revenue guidance to approximately $270 to $280 million (GAAP), up from the previous range of approximately $200 to $210 million. It now projects total annual revenue (GAAP) in the range of $270 million to $280 million, up about 35% from its previous guidance. Net product sales outlook was lifted to $210 million to $220 million, and expected collaboration revenue increased to around $60 million. About two-thirds of expected collaboration revenue relates to the one-off non-cash Lilly event. Rigel expects to report a full-year profit (net income), while still funding its research and development initiatives. Cash on hand is set to support near-term operations and further pipeline investments.

Looking forward, investors should monitor continued demand for core products, the pace at which new trials (especially for R289) progress, and how well Rigel can sustain growth as its revenue base gets larger. Key factors include the ability to expand prescribing for GAVRETO and REZLIDHIA, successful entry into new markets, and pipeline advancement. With much of the current-year outperformance tied to one-time events, future quarters may be less spectacular, highlighting the importance of organic growth. No further detailed guidance or new mid-term financial targets were announced beyond the revised annual outlook.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

