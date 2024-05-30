Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Strategic Resolutions at 2024 Annual Meeting

Rigel (RIGL) has shared an update.

At the 2024 Annual Meeting of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., stockholders passed several key resolutions, including the expansion of the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan with an additional 6.5 million shares. Directors Brian L. Kotzin and Gregg A. Lapointe were re-elected, while the executive officers’ compensation and the selection of Ernst & Young as the independent auditor were endorsed. Furthermore, the stockholders authorized a reverse stock split at a ratio of up to 1:20 and agreed to adjourn the meeting if required to secure enough votes for the reverse stock split proposal. These decisions are set to influence the company’s governance and stock structure, reflecting the confidence of the shareholders in the current management and strategic direction.

