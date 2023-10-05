Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Price Target Increased by 107.71% to 4.26

The average one-year price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been revised to 4.26 / share. This is an increase of 107.71% from the prior estimate of 2.05 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.31 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 321.63% from the latest reported closing price of 1.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIGL is 0.03%, a decrease of 22.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 119,146K shares. The put/call ratio of RIGL is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 17,100K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,024K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 14,178K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,803K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 16.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,156K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,582K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares, representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,496K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,237K shares, representing a decrease of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.

