Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Looks Good: Stock Adds 9.7% in Session

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rises more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $1.79 –$2.05 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen one negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Drugsindustry is Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc HKMPF, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.