Rigel Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $23 from $15 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Allison Bratzel raised the firm’s price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to $23 from $15 driven by pipeline developments. The firm keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results.
