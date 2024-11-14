Rigel Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $23 from $15 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Allison Bratzel raised the firm’s price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to $23 from $15 driven by pipeline developments. The firm keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RIGL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.