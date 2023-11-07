Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$5.69 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$19.04 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $28.13 million from $22.41 million last year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

