Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$19.04 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$20.95 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $22.41 billion from $21.54 billion last year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

