Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$18m leading estimates by 6.7%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.08 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:RIGL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Rigel Pharmaceuticals' six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$107.7m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 109% to US$0.34 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$110.9m and losses of US$0.30 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Rigel Pharmaceuticals after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$7.14, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Rigel Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Rigel Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.0% increase next year well below the historical 39%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Rigel Pharmaceuticals is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Rigel Pharmaceuticals. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$7.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Rigel Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

