Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) insider upped their holding by 521% earlier this year

Looking at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIGL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Raul Rodriguez for US$688k worth of shares, at about US$0.69 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$1.18. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:RIGL Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.6m worth of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock, about 0.8% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rigel Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Rigel Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Rigel Pharmaceuticals insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

