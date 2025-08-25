Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 105.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $43.72 in the previous session. Rigel has gained 146.7% since the start of the year compared to the -1.4% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the 10.6% return for the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, Rigel reported EPS of $3.28 versus consensus estimate of $1.97 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 28.99%.

For the current fiscal year, Rigel is expected to post earnings of $4.26 per share on $280.85 in revenues. This represents a 330.3% change in EPS on a 56.65% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.68 per share on $259.24 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -37.18% and -7.69%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Rigel has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Rigel? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Rigel has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 38.5X versus its peer group's average of 13X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Rigel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Rigel meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Rigel shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does RIGL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RIGL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX). AMRX has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. beat our consensus estimate by 38.89%, and for the current fiscal year, AMRX is expected to post earnings of $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

Shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. have gained 19% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.56X and a P/CF of 6.9X.

The Medical - Drugs industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RIGL and AMRX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

