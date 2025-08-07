Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 56.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $30.43 in the previous session. Rigel has gained 77.2% since the start of the year compared to the -7.6% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the 5.6% return for the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, Rigel reported EPS of $3.28 versus consensus estimate of $1.97 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 28.99%.

Valuation Metrics

Rigel may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Rigel has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 27.6X versus its peer group's average of 12.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Rigel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Rigel meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Rigel shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does RIGL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RIGL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX). CPRX has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 17.24%, and for the current fiscal year, CPRX is expected to post earnings of $2.25 per share on revenue of $559.96 million.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have gained 0.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.71X and a P/CF of 8.91X.

The Medical - Drugs industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RIGL and CPRX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

