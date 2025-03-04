Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14.34 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $0.74 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 60.9% to $57.60 million from $35.79 million last year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.34 Mln. vs. $0.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $57.60 Mln vs. $35.79 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.