Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $27.90 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $12.42 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.6% to $69.46 million from $55.30 million last year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.90 Mln. vs. $12.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $69.46 Mln vs. $55.30 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $285 - $290 Mln

