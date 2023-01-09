Markets
RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Expects Q4 Revenue To Surge

January 09, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), a company focused on hematologic, cancer, and rare immune diseases, expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be $51.3 million, more than double from last year.

The revenue includes TAVALISSE preliminary net product sales of around $21.9 million and REZLIDHIA preliminary net product sales of approximately $0.9 million..

Last year, the company had reported revenue of $20.41 million.

Six analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the firm to report sales of $21.65 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.