Rigel Pharmaceuticals Expects Q4 Revenue To Surge

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), a company focused on hematologic, cancer, and rare immune diseases, expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be $51.3 million, more than double from last year.

The revenue includes TAVALISSE preliminary net product sales of around $21.9 million and REZLIDHIA preliminary net product sales of approximately $0.9 million..

Last year, the company had reported revenue of $20.41 million.

Six analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the firm to report sales of $21.65 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.