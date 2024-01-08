Rigel Pharmaceuticals Expects 2023 Net Product Sales To Rise 36% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced, overall, the company expects to report net product sales of $104.3 million in 2023, representing 36% growth over 2022. For the fourth quarter, Rigel expects to report total revenue of approximately $35.7 million. Rigel expects to report cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $56.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

"2023 was a year of significant growth across our commercial hematology-oncology portfolio. We grew TAVALISSE net product sales nearly 24% over 2022 and successfully achieved more than $10 million of REZLIDHIA revenue during first full year of launch. This enabled us to generate more than $104 million of total net product sales this year," said Raul Rodriguez, Rigel's CEO.

