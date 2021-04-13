Markets
Rigel Pharma Says Phase 2 Trial Of Fostamatinib For COVID-19 Met Primary Endpoint Of Safety

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced Tuesday positive topline results from a multi-center, Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety of fostamatinib, its oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The trial, being conducted in collaboration with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Inova Health System, met its primary endpoint of safety. Fostamatinib reduced the incidence of Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) by half.

Based on these data, Rigel plans to discuss the potential for emergency use authorization (EUA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of fostamatinib as a treatment for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

