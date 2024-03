(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) appointed Lisa Rojkjaer, as executive vice president and chief medical officer.

Rojkjaer, a board-certified hematologist with an international clinical practice background, previously held the position of Chief Medical Officer at Sangamo Therapeutics.

